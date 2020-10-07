2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.