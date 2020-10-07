Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

69,364 KM

Details Description Features

$23,423

+ tax & licensing
$23,423

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD Heated Seats | Heated Steering

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  5998107
  
$23,423

+ taxes & licensing

69,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5998107
  • Stock #: F3NCG4
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4HG421046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NCG4
  • Mileage 69,364 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Platinum Graphite 2.4 Premium Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Input, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyl


Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine

