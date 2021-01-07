Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

87,079 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium AWD | 7 Passenger | Blind Spot Detection | Heated 2nd-Row Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium AWD | 7 Passenger | Blind Spot Detection | Heated 2nd-Row Seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6375273
  2. 6375273
  3. 6375273
  4. 6375273
  5. 6375273
  6. 6375273
  7. 6375273
  8. 6375273
  9. 6375273
  10. 6375273
  11. 6375273
  12. 6375273
  13. 6375273
  14. 6375273
  15. 6375273
  16. 6375273
  17. 6375273
  18. 6375273
  19. 6375273
  20. 6375273
  21. 6375273
  22. 6375273
  23. 6375273
  24. 6375273
  25. 6375273
  26. 6375273
  27. 6375273
  28. 6375273
  29. 6375273
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6375273
  • Stock #: F3RNWW
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU211053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,079 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 23,734 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 154,358 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 41,139 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory