2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,566 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6641459
  • Stock #: A9668A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.4L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

