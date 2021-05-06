2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$24,833 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 7 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7073905

7073905 Stock #: 221471U

221471U VIN: 5XYZUDLAXHG493585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,729 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.