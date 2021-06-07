Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,851 KM

Details Description Features

$21,078

+ tax & licensing
$21,078

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE | Heated Steering | Panoramic Sunroof |

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE | Heated Steering | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$21,078

+ taxes & licensing

79,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7227005
  • Stock #: F42XTA
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2HG461559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marlin Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42XTA
  • Mileage 79,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted
5" colour touch-screen
rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

