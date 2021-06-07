2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 7227011
- Stock #: F42M33
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA8HG495965
-
Exterior Colour
Platinum Graphite
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
46,875 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound
Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounte
