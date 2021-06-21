2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7423361

7423361 Stock #: 21379

21379 VIN: 5XYZUDLA7HG393217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Twilight Black]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21379

Mileage 127,877 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.