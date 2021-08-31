Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,749 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof |

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,749KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7651756
  Stock #: F46B6W
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA1HG445649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Temporary spare tire
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound
Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers
iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounte

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

