$21,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 2.0T SE *LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC*
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8405478
- Stock #: WC22058
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA0HG471899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WC22058
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER MANITOBA VEHICLE - UPGRADED 2.0L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE* This well equipped sporty SUV includes power heated leather seats, rear-view camera, panoramic roof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, dual-zone climate control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, heated rear seats, remote keyless entry with push button start, USB ports, traction control, park assist sensors, blind spot warning, alloy wheels, fog lamps and more! Payments start as low as $74 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4948.88 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.