2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

92,099 KM

Details Description Features

$25,889

+ tax & licensing
$25,889

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE LTHR | HTD STEERING & SEATS

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE LTHR | HTD STEERING & SEATS

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$25,889

+ taxes & licensing

92,099KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8445756
  Stock #: F4FEUU
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB3HG472456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4FEUU
  • Mileage 92,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE LTHR | HTD STEERING & SEATS 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Frost White Pearl

Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio 3.648, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power moonroof, Power Windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust,
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
GVWR: 2,280 kgs
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

