2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 9447964

9447964 Stock #: F4P4J5

F4P4J5 VIN: 5XYZUDLA1HG462144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,175 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Axle Ratio 3.510 Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust GVWR: 2,340 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger woodgrain trim Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort HEATED Media / Nav / Comm (7) speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio 550w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Subwoofer USB port ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Windows-Deep Tinted AUX JACK Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator and Rear Collision Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Roof-Dual Moon external amp AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: navigation w/rearview camera iPod cable *w/ Navigation Bluetooth & Navigation System Only Recognizes English Voice Prompts*

