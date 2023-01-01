$28,713+ tax & licensing
204-633-2420
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited Panoramic Sunroof | Infinity Premium Audio
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$28,713
- Listing ID: 9447964
- Stock #: F4P4J5
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA1HG462144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Titanium Silver
Blind Spot Detection, 12 Speakers, Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Sun blinds, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
