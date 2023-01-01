Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

99,175 KM

$28,713

+ tax & licensing
$28,713

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited Panoramic Sunroof | Infinity Premium Audio

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited Panoramic Sunroof | Infinity Premium Audio

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,713

+ taxes & licensing

99,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447964
  • Stock #: F4P4J5
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA1HG462144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4P4J5
  • Mileage 99,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD Titanium Silver

Blind Spot Detection, 12 Speakers, Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Sun blinds, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Keyless Entry
HEATED
(7) speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier
Subwoofer
USB port
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Windows-Deep Tinted
AUX JACK
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
and Rear Collision
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Roof-Dual Moon
external amp
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: navigation w/rearview camera
iPod cable *w/ Navigation
Bluetooth & Navigation System Only Recognizes English Voice Prompts*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

