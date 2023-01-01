2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$21,993 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 0 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9530110

Stock #: F4X1RF

VIN: 5XYZU3LB5HG463316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4X1RF

Mileage 101,082 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Axle Ratio 3.510 GVWR: 2,210 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/65 R17 AS Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Trip Computer woodgrain trim Heated rear seats Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted 5" colour touch-screen rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.