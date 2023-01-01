Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,507 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate | Ventilated Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate | Ventilated Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

82,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551206
  • Stock #: 263641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 82,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Pride of ownership is obvious in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 6 passenger 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in luxurious Ultimate trim! This gorgeous Becketts Black 3 row SUV with contrasting Saddle Brown interior has a very long list of desirable features including: heated AND ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, heated steering wheel, 8 inch touchscreen w/navigation, SMART power liftgate, premium 12 speaker Infinity sound system and a huge panoramic sunroof. Plus as an added bonus, you also get a full compliment of safety features such as: adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and lane departure warning!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Becketts Black
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
SADDLE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

