2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sale $20,293 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 3 3 2 K M Used

F4XH57 VIN: 5XYZUDLA7HG447549

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,332 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Axle Ratio 3.510 Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust GVWR: 2,340 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PERIMETER ALARM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio 550w Regular Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounte

