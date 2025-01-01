$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,700 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED AWD
📍 The Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
Clean Title
Looking for a fully loaded SUV that combines comfort, power, and reliability? This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD delivers exceptional value with a long list of premium features and a turbocharged drive you’ll love.
🛣️ 168,700 KM
⚙️ 2.0L Turbo • Auto • All-Wheel Drive
🪑 5-Passenger Capacity
✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
✅ Power Front Seats w/ Memory Function
✅ Blind Spot Monitor & Parking Sensors
✅ Navigation System Reverse Camera
✅ Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof
✅ Power Liftgate – Easy cargo access
✅ Satellite Radio, CD, Bluetooth, AM/FM
This Santa Fe Sport offers luxury-level features at a great used price — perfect for Winnipeg drivers who want a capable SUV for all seasons.
📍 Available at Car Guy Inc., 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
📩 Message us today to book a test drive or apply for financing!
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297