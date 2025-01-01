Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=121 data-end=222>🚙 <strong data-start=124 data-end=167>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED AWD</strong><br data-start=167 data-end=170 />📍 <strong>The Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</strong></p><p data-start=121 data-end=222><strong>Clean Title </strong></p><p data-start=224 data-end=452>Looking for a fully loaded SUV that combines comfort, power, and reliability? This <strong data-start=307 data-end=350>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD</strong> delivers exceptional value with a long list of premium features and a turbocharged drive you’ll love.</p><p data-start=454 data-end=547>🛣️ <strong data-start=458 data-end=472>168,700 KM</strong><br data-start=472 data-end=475 />⚙️ <strong data-start=478 data-end=517>2.0L Turbo • Auto • All-Wheel Drive</strong><br data-start=517 data-end=520 />🪑 <strong data-start=523 data-end=547>5-Passenger Capacity</strong></p><hr data-start=549 data-end=552 /><h3 data-start=554 data-end=586>🔥 <strong data-start=561 data-end=586>Top Features Include:</strong></h3><p data-start=588 data-end=1047>✅ <strong data-start=590 data-end=610>Leather Interior</strong> with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br data-start=647 data-end=650 />✅ <strong data-start=652 data-end=692>Power Front Seats w/ Memory Function</strong><br data-start=692 data-end=695 />✅ <strong data-start=697 data-end=719>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> & <strong data-start=722 data-end=741>Parking Sensors</strong><br data-start=741 data-end=744 />✅ <strong data-start=746 data-end=767>Navigation System</strong> <strong data-start=770 data-end=788>Reverse Camera</strong><br data-start=788 data-end=791 />✅ <strong data-start=793 data-end=825>Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof</strong><br data-start=825 data-end=828 />✅ <strong data-start=830 data-end=848>Power Liftgate</strong> – Easy cargo access<br data-start=960 data-end=963 />✅ <strong data-start=965 data-end=984>Satellite Radio</strong>, CD, Bluetooth, AM/FM</p><p data-start=1052 data-end=1201>This Santa Fe Sport offers <strong data-start=1079 data-end=1104>luxury-level features</strong> at a <strong data-start=1110 data-end=1130>great used price</strong> — perfect for Winnipeg drivers who want a capable SUV for all seasons.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1203 data-end=1334>📍 <strong data-start=1206 data-end=1267>Available at Car Guy Inc., 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</strong><br data-start=1267 data-end=1270 />📩 Message us today to book a test drive or apply for financing!</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

168,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12868787

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1755295387
  2. 1755295387
  3. 1755295387
  4. 1755295387
  5. 1755295387
  6. 1755295387
  7. 1755295387
  8. 1755295387
  9. 1755295387
  10. 1755295387
  11. 1755295387
  12. 1755295387
  13. 1755295387
  14. 1755295387
  15. 1755295388
  16. 1755295388
  17. 1755295388
  18. 1755295388
  19. 1755295388
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA6HG402294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,700 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED AWD
📍 The Car Guy Inc. | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB

Clean Title 

Looking for a fully loaded SUV that combines comfort, power, and reliability? This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD delivers exceptional value with a long list of premium features and a turbocharged drive you’ll love.

🛣️ 168,700 KM
⚙️ 2.0L Turbo • Auto • All-Wheel Drive
🪑 5-Passenger Capacity

🔥 Top Features Include:

✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
✅ Power Front Seats w/ Memory Function
✅ Blind Spot Monitor & Parking Sensors
✅ Navigation System Reverse Camera
✅ Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof
✅ Power Liftgate – Easy cargo access
✅ Satellite Radio, CD, Bluetooth, AM/FM

This Santa Fe Sport offers luxury-level features at a great used price — perfect for Winnipeg drivers who want a capable SUV for all seasons.

 

📍 Available at Car Guy Inc., 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
📩 Message us today to book a test drive or apply for financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 233,200 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 236,100 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape SE 223,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport