Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Sonata

73,407 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6184509
  2. 6184509
  3. 6184509
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6184509
  • Stock #: F3PN3M
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH486407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PN3M
  • Mileage 73,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2017 Hyundai Sonata GL 2.4L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Quartz White Pearl

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Gray w/YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
5" colour LCD touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 93,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2009 MINI Cooper Clu...
 105,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 119,814 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory