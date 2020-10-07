+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
2017 Hyundai Sonata GL 2.4L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Quartz White Pearl
Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Gray w/YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6