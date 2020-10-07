2017 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine 5" colour LCD touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.