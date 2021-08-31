Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

62,781 KM

$16,341

+ tax & licensing
$16,341

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,341

+ taxes & licensing

62,781KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7594804
  • Stock #: F46WDV
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH441041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
5" colour LCD touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

