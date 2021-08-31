2017 Hyundai Sonata ...

$16,341 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7594804

7594804 Stock #: F46WDV

F46WDV VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH441041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,781 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 5" colour LCD touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.