$18,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
1.6T Limited | Pano Roof | Remote Start
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F62AVP
- Mileage 113,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Pre-Owned SUV under $20,000 are a hot commodity! Buy before tariffs drive up vehicle pricing! Great color too!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited AWD. Dressed in stunning Caribbean Blue, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any condition
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Proximity key and push button start for convenience
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- 19" alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
Experience the Tucson's impressive performance and comfort firsthand. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV!
Note: previous owner traded in with a remote start and we have chosen to leave it in as it works. However, we do not offer any guarantee as we did not install it here.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Vehicle Features
