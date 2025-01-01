Menu
Account
Sign In
Pre-Owned SUV under $20,000 are a hot commodity! Buy before tariffs drive up vehicle pricing! Great color too! Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited AWD. Dressed in stunning Caribbean Blue, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any condition - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Proximity key and push button start for convenience - Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort - 19 alloy wheels for a bold stance - Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety - Back-up camera and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering Experience the Tucsons impressive performance and comfort firsthand. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV! Note: previous owner traded in with a remote start and we have chosen to leave it in as it works. However, we do not offer any guarantee as we did not install it here. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2017 Hyundai Tucson

113,259 KM

Details Description Features

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Limited | Pano Roof | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
12599362

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Limited | Pano Roof | Remote Start

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 12599362
  2. 12599362
  3. 12599362
  4. 12599362
  5. 12599362
  6. 12599362
  7. 12599362
  8. 12599362
  9. 12599362
  10. 12599362
  11. 12599362
  12. 12599362
  13. 12599362
  14. 12599362
  15. 12599362
  16. 12599362
  17. 12599362
  18. 12599362
  19. 12599362
  20. 12599362
  21. 12599362
  22. 12599362
  23. 12599362
  24. 12599362
  25. 12599362
  26. 12599362
Contact Seller

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,259KM
VIN KM8J3CA28HU443185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F62AVP
  • Mileage 113,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Pre-Owned SUV under $20,000 are a hot commodity! Buy before tariffs drive up vehicle pricing! Great color too!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited AWD. Dressed in stunning Caribbean Blue, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any condition
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Proximity key and push button start for convenience
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- 19" alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering

Experience the Tucson's impressive performance and comfort firsthand. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV!
Note: previous owner traded in with a remote start and we have chosen to leave it in as it works. However, we do not offer any guarantee as we did not install it here.

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Exterior

Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited | Pano Roof | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited | Pano Roof | Remote Start 113,259 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic | Pano | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic | Pano | Remote Start 75,953 KM $44,577 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Pano for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Land Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Pano 41,333 KM $45,843 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Hyundai Tucson