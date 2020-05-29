Menu
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Base GL *Heated Seats Rear Camera

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Base GL *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,648KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5183672
  • Stock #: F366YK
  • VIN: KM8J2CA49HU486437
Exterior Colour
Winter White
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local very well maintained 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV in Winter White with all wheel drive and a remote starter!
Come down and check out this well kept 2017 Hyundai Tucson GL all wheel drive in Winter White! Featuring a remote starter you will also enjoy heated seats, rear view camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, keyless entry, LED daytime lights, heat, power options, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
  • iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
  • steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

