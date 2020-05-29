2017 Hyundai Tucson

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

6 Speakers Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy

Rear Collision Warning

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display

iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

