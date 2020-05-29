Menu
$20,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD *Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5233631
  • Stock #: F37WEW
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47HU467950
Exterior Colour
Chromium Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local well maintained Chromium Silver 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium All Wheel Drive featuring heated seats, rear camera and more!!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
  • iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
  • steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

