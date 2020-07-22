Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

52,529 KM

Details Description Features

*AWD, Backup Camera, Htd. Seats and More!*

2017 Hyundai Tucson

*AWD, Backup Camera, Htd. Seats and More!*

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

52,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5661528
  • Stock #: 17HT31639
  • VIN: KM8J2CA4XHU431639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,529 KM

Vehicle Description

*Lots of life left in this Tucson! Features include capable all-wheel drive, heated front seats, cruise, backup camera, bluetooth and lots more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T

