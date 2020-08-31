+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Super Rare Mojave Sand Tucson Luxury Just Came In Local Trade
2017 Hyundai Tucson Mojave Sand Luxury Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Push Button Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Odometer is 40101 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6