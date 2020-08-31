Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

30,788 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD Local Trade Full Service History

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD Local Trade Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5816100
  • Stock #: F3M7AT
  • VIN: KM8J3CA49HU450552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mojave Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Rare Mojave Sand Tucson Luxury Just Came In Local Trade
2017 Hyundai Tucson Mojave Sand Luxury Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Push Button Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Odometer is 40101 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

