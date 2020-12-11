2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Rear Collision Warning Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine

