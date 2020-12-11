Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Ultimate Heated And Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6358160
  • Stock #: F3RF2V
  • VIN: KM8J3CA27HU434896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada One Owner


2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD Winter White

All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Infinity Premium Sound, AWD, 3-Stage Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy.

Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

