Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD Winter White
All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Infinity Premium Sound, AWD, 3-Stage Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
