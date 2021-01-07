2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

