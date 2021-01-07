Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

41,235 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6446319
  2. 6446319
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6446319
  • Stock #: F3T77P
  • VIN: KM8J2CA47HU427967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3T77P
  • Mileage 41,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

