Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

45,127 KM

Details Description Features

$22,714

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,714

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7125244
  2. 7125244
Contact Seller

$22,714

+ taxes & licensing

45,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125244
  • Stock #: F3YKVK
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42HU440865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YKVK
  • Mileage 45,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 28742 kilometers below market average!

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Winter White

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-AWD
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Power moonroof
-Speed control.

Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,336 KM
$17,111 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 63,500 KM
$22,493 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 45,127 KM
$22,714 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory