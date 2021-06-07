+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Certified.
Odometer is 29634 kilometers below market average!
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Ash Black
-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Power driver seat
-Power moonroof.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
