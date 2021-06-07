Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

37,193 KM

$22,687

+ tax & licensing
$22,687

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | 0.99% Available |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,687

+ taxes & licensing

37,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU544605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3Y6EX
  • Mileage 37,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


Odometer is 29634 kilometers below market average!

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Ash Black

-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Power driver seat
-Power moonroof.

Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Rear Collision Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

