2017 Hyundai Tucson

$22,601 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7366997

7366997 Stock #: F43YMF

F43YMF VIN: KM8J3CA22HU460807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chromium Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43YMF

Mileage 51,201 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Mirror integrated turn signals Panoramic Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Brakes-ABS Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Air Bag-Side Body-Front Engine-4 Cyl Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Rear Head Side Impact Airbag and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.