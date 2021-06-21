Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

51,201 KM

Details Description Features

$22,601

+ tax & licensing
$22,601

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | 0.99% Available |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE | Certified | 0.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,601

+ taxes & licensing

51,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7366997
  • Stock #: F43YMF
  • VIN: KM8J3CA22HU460807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Mirror integrated turn signals
Panoramic
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Brakes-ABS
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Engine-4 Cyl
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Engine-Turbocharged

