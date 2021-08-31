+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD is powered by a 1.6L Inline-4 DGI and 7-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!
This Tucson Limited is 4,332 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
