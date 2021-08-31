Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

97,003 KM

Details Description Features

$21,880

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
Limited AWD | NAVI | LOADED! |

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

97,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7673003
  • Stock #: F47F3W
  • VIN: KM8J3CA21HU435798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD is powered by a 1.6L Inline-4 DGI and 7-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!

This Tucson Limited is 4,332 kilometers below market average!


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Shark Fin Antenna
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8" high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation
premium audio w/external amplifier

