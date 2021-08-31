2017 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $24,992 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48J4M

Mileage 25,018 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.510 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Coloured Grille Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 6 Speakers digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: Infinity branded audio, 8" high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation, premium audio w/external amplifier, 8 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and ... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

