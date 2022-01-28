2017 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $25,992 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 4 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 19,473 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.510 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Steel Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Coloured Grille Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

