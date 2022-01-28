Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

19,473 KM

Details Description Features

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

AWD 4dr 2.0L Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

19,473KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183787
  • Stock #: F4CKJB
  • VIN: KM8J2CA42HU431540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,473 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2017 Hyundai Tucson Base AWD,Bluetooth, Heated seats I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Coliseum Gray

AWD, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

