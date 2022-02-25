2017 Hyundai Tucson

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8445051

Stock #: F4A8W8

VIN: KM8J3CA27HU310370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4A8W8

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.579 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

