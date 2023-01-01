2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

$26,000 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9472803

9472803 Stock #: 23005

23005 VIN: KM8J3CA43HU299658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Ash Black]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23005

Mileage 67,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.