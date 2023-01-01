Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

75,210 KM

Details

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD | Coming Soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD | Coming Soon!

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

75,210KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9486051
  • Stock #: WC22238
  • VIN: KM8J3CA22HU352669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,210 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 78,155 KM
$20,488 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 82,407 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX Plati...
 46,432 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory