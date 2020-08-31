Menu
2017 Infiniti Q50

18,923 KM

$29,678

+ tax & licensing
$29,678

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Low Mileage | No Accident

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Low Mileage | No Accident

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$29,678

+ taxes & licensing

18,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769987
  • Stock #: F3KJY5
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9HM839133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,923 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

