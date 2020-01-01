Menu
2017 Infiniti Q50

15,331 KM

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
3.0t Low km's | No Accidents | Remote Start | 360 Camera's | Bose Audio

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

15,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6283077
  • Stock #: F3PX83
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9HM841870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:

Infiniti CPO

2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

