2017 Infiniti Q50

35,685 KM

Details Description Features

$28,391

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

3.0t Driver Assistance PKG Accident Free, Remote Start, 360 Camera's, Bose Audio

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

35,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625430
  • Stock #: F3UD8C
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR1HM830829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chestnut Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
1 Complimentary Oil Change
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
SPORT
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
LIFT
ECO
recline
STANDARD
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
AroundView Monitor
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Bluetooth Hands-free phone system with hands-free text messaging assistant
Drive mode selector (snow
Infiniti InTouch Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics
8 Way Power Passenger Seat (slide
thigh support)
60/40 split-fold rear seat w/ center armrest
pass-thru
personal)
~DRIVER ASSISTANT PACKAGE INCLUDES~
Blind-Spot Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

