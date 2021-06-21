Menu
2017 Infiniti Q50

52,239 KM

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Premium Plus Nav, Bluetooth, Blind spot warning, Heated steering/ seats

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

52,239KM
Used
  • Stock #: F42TKT
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR4HM833904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,239 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control
security and convenience services
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System -inc: navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics
INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

