2017 Infiniti Q50

Listing ID: 7345700

Stock #: F42TKT

VIN: JN1EV7AR4HM833904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F42TKT

Mileage 52,239 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Voice Recognition Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control security and convenience services Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System -inc: navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety

