2017 Infiniti Q50

Sale $34,991 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8165872

8165872 Stock #: F4CUBM

F4CUBM VIN: JN1EV7AR3HM840925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,264 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Premium Amplifier Streaming Audio Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Voice Recognition Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control security and convenience services Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System -inc: navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.