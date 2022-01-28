Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

34,264 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Sport, Leather, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated steering

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Sport, Leather, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated steering

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8165872
  2. 8165872
  3. 8165872
  4. 8165872
  5. 8165872
  6. 8165872
  7. 8165872
  8. 8165872
  9. 8165872
  10. 8165872
  11. 8165872
  12. 8165872
  13. 8165872
  14. 8165872
  15. 8165872
  16. 8165872
  17. 8165872
  18. 8165872
  19. 8165872
  20. 8165872
  21. 8165872
  22. 8165872
  23. 8165872
  24. 8165872
  25. 8165872
  26. 8165872
  27. 8165872
  28. 8165872
  29. 8165872
  30. 8165872
Contact Seller
Sale

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

34,264KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165872
  • Stock #: F4CUBM
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR3HM840925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,264 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Infiniti Protection Plus

Infiniti Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first Defense Theft Armour
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t AWD Sport, Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 300hp 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Black Obsidian

Automatic Dual temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating, Power memory driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control
security and convenience services
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System -inc: navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics
INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 82,751 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 32,678 KM
$11,993 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 47,406 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory