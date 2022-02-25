2017 Infiniti Q50

Sale $30,991 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 5 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hagane Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,523 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Engine Start Mechanical All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Premium Amplifier Streaming Audio Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Headlights-Automatic Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-CD Player Fuel System-Gasoline Roof-Sun/Moon Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Trunk-Release-Remote Wipers-Intermittent Audio-MP3 Player Audio-HD Radio Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Seat-Memory Wipers-Rain Sensing Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

