Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

81,523 KM

Details Description Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t AWD, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Memory seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0t AWD, Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Memory seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8281524
  2. 8281524
  3. 8281524
  4. 8281524
  5. 8281524
  6. 8281524
  7. 8281524
  8. 8281524
  9. 8281524
  10. 8281524
  11. 8281524
  12. 8281524
  13. 8281524
  14. 8281524
  15. 8281524
  16. 8281524
  17. 8281524
  18. 8281524
  19. 8281524
  20. 8281524
  21. 8281524
  22. 8281524
  23. 8281524
  24. 8281524
  25. 8281524
  26. 8281524
  27. 8281524
  28. 8281524
  29. 8281524
Contact Seller
Sale

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

81,523KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281524
  • Stock #: F4DGAY
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR3HM834932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hagane Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DGAY
  • Mileage 81,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t AWD Nav, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Memory seats 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 300hp 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Hagane Blue

Automatic Dual temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather-Appointed Seating, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-CD Player
Fuel System-Gasoline
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Trunk-Release-Remote
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Audio-HD Radio
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Memory
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 81,523 KM
$30,991 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 35,241 KM
$39,992 + tax & lic
2021 Infiniti Q60 Re...
 7,538 KM
$67,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory