2017 Infiniti Q60

30,194 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2.0T

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

30,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5770026
  • Stock #: F3KE18
  • VIN: JN1CV7EL2HM320034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,194 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Buy From Home Available!

Email Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

