2017 Infiniti Q60

30,014 KM

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

3.0t AWD | Intelligent Cruise Control | Bose Audio

3.0t AWD | Intelligent Cruise Control | Bose Audio

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

30,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: F3NN3P
  • VIN: JN1EV7EL5HM553706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:

Infiniti CPO

2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
SPORT
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
ECO
8-way power driver and passenger seats
STANDARD
Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Machine Surfaced Finish
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control system
Infiniti InTuition
Bluetooth Hands-free phone system with hands-free text messaging assistant
Drive mode selector (snow
and personal)
Driver/Front passenger heated seats
Infiniti Intelligent key remote keyless entry system
Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range
Infiniti InTouch with Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D guilding graphics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

