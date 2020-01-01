+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3390
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
+ taxes & licensing
Odometer is 1843 kilometers below market average! Gray 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Base AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged
Driver Seat Memory System, Backup Camera, Driver/Front Passenger Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8