2017 Infiniti Q60

30,433 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

2.0T

2017 Infiniti Q60

2.0T

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

30,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6215514
  Stock #: F3KE18
  VIN: JN1CV7EL2HM320034

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 30,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 1843 kilometers below market average! Gray 2017 INFINITI Q60 2.0t Base AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged

Driver Seat Memory System, Backup Camera, Driver/Front Passenger Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

