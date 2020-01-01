2017 Infiniti Q60

Vehicle Features

Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Dual Shift Mode Transmission Front and rear carpeted floor mats Turbocharged Engine Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Sensor Entry/exit assist for driver's seat and steering wheel Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel and shift knob with aluminum accent Aluminum front doorsill kick plates with Infiniti logo mirrors and steering wheel settings linked to individual Intelligent Keys Heated front seats and steering wheel Semi-Aniline Upgraded Leather-appointed seating Black carbon interior trim 8-way power sport type leather-appointed front seats. Driver's seat power lumbar and power torso support adjustments with manual thigh extension Aluminum-accented pedals and footrest.

