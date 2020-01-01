Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q60

13,878 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t Red Sport 400 AWD | Low km's | No Accidents | 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t Red Sport 400 AWD | Low km's | No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
Sale

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6259119
  • Stock #: F3R246
  • VIN: JN1FV7ELXHM701434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R246
  • Mileage 13,878 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Front and rear carpeted floor mats
Turbocharged Engine
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Sensor
Entry/exit assist for driver's seat and steering wheel
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel and shift knob with aluminum accent
Aluminum front doorsill kick plates with Infiniti logo
mirrors and steering wheel settings
linked to individual Intelligent Keys
Heated front seats and steering wheel
Semi-Aniline Upgraded Leather-appointed seating
Black carbon interior trim
8-way power sport type leather-appointed front seats. Driver's seat power lumbar and power torso support adjustments with manual thigh extension
Aluminum-accented pedals and footrest.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2017 Infiniti QX50 A...
 34,315 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q60 2....
 30,433 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX60 E...
 10,133 KM
$41,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory