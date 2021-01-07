Menu
2017 Infiniti Q60

4,090 KM

Details Description Features

$40,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

3.0t Red Sport 400 Executive Demo

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

4,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529935
  • Stock #: F3TD1X
  • VIN: JN1FV7EL5HM702023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,090 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Sport
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

