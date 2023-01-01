Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX30

52,367 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX30

2017 Infiniti QX30

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX30

AWD 4dr

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 9540136
  2. 9540136
  3. 9540136
  4. 9540136
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,367KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9540136
  • Stock #: F4X6EY
  • VIN: SJKCH5CR3HA023515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F4X6EY
  • Mileage 52,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 1,940 kgs (4,277 lbs)
2.654 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder, 208 hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" Unique Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/50R18 All-Season Run-Flat
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Footwell lamps
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated 8-Way Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar, 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger memory seats and mirrors
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Console
security
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Paddle Shifters
Rear seat pass through
INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety
Nappa Leather Seating
and convenience services
8-Way Power Front Seats
Infiniti InTouch Navigation with Lane Guidance
4-way power front lumbars
Memory seats (driver and passenger) and mirrors
Reverse synchronization mirrors
Front passenger seat storage
Leather steering and shifter
Nappa leather and stitched dash insert
Leatherette and stitched insert
and door trim
Color center meter display
4-way manually adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Infiniti QX30 A...
 52,367 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 69,375 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 300S
 152,121 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory