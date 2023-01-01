2017 Infiniti QX30

$29,000 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 3 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9540136

9540136 Stock #: F4X6EY

F4X6EY VIN: SJKCH5CR3HA023515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # F4X6EY

Mileage 52,367 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 56 L Fuel Tank 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 1,940 kgs (4,277 lbs) 2.654 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder, 208 hp Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 18" Unique Aluminum Alloy Tires: P235/50R18 All-Season Run-Flat Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Footwell lamps Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated 8-Way Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar, 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger memory seats and mirrors Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Convenience Console Security security Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Paddle Shifters Rear seat pass through INFINITI InTouch Services including 1-year of safety Nappa Leather Seating and convenience services 8-Way Power Front Seats Infiniti InTouch Navigation with Lane Guidance 4-way power front lumbars Memory seats (driver and passenger) and mirrors Reverse synchronization mirrors Front passenger seat storage Leather steering and shifter Nappa leather and stitched dash insert Leatherette and stitched insert and door trim Color center meter display 4-way manually adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.