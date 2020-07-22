Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX50

70,882 KM

Details Description Features

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX50

2017 Infiniti QX50

Deluxe Touring Premium Plus PKG AWD, Leather Seats, 360 Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX50

Deluxe Touring Premium Plus PKG AWD, Leather Seats, 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 5588568
  2. 5588568
  3. 5588568
  4. 5588568
  5. 5588568
  6. 5588568
  7. 5588568
  8. 5588568
  9. 5588568
  10. 5588568
  11. 5588568
  12. 5588568
  13. 5588568
  14. 5588568
  15. 5588568
  16. 5588568
  17. 5588568
  18. 5588568
  19. 5588568
  20. 5588568
  21. 5588568
  22. 5588568
  23. 5588568
  24. 5588568
  25. 5588568
  26. 5588568
Contact Seller

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

70,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588568
  • Stock #: F3APR7
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR3HM404442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3APR7
  • Mileage 70,882 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2014 Infiniti Q70 4d...
 11,556 KM
$31,987 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX60 A...
 64,845 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 Es...
 37,518 KM
$29,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory