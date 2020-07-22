2017 Infiniti QX50

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features Keyless Start Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Leather 7 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.