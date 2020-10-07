Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti QX50

36,440 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti QX50

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr Remote Start | 360 Camera's | Memory Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr Remote Start | 360 Camera's | Memory Leather Seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6193671
  2. 6193671
  3. 6193671
  4. 6193671
  5. 6193671
  6. 6193671
  7. 6193671
  8. 6193671
  9. 6193671
  10. 6193671
  11. 6193671
  12. 6193671
  13. 6193671
  14. 6193671
  15. 6193671
  16. 6193671
  17. 6193671
  18. 6193671
  19. 6193671
  20. 6193671
  21. 6193671
  22. 6193671
  23. 6193671
  24. 6193671
  25. 6193671
  26. 6193671
  27. 6193671
  28. 6193671
  29. 6193671
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

36,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6193671
  • Stock #: F3NB8P
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR6HM408503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,440 KM

Vehicle Description

At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
STEERING WHEEL
Overhead sunglass storage
Aluminum pedals
Keyless Start
Front seatback map pockets
-
Fine vision electroluminescent gauges
Infiniti analog clock
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
Rear-seat reading lights
Front and rear carpeted floor mats
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Power door locks with automatic locking feature
Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system
Infiniti Controller
Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches
8-way power front-passenger's seat
Rear-seat heater ducts under front seats
XM NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information
Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio and navigation
Dual front and rear cupholders
Intelligent Key with Push-Button Ignition
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) system
Premium textured leather-appointed seating
Front armrest with storage compartment
12-volt power outlet
Rear seats with 60/40-split folding
7-inch color display for audio
comfort and convenience
and maintenance systems
Power windows with illuminated switches and front-window one-touch auto-up/down with autoreverse
feature
Front sun visors with extensions and illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual overhead front maplights
outside mirrors and steering wheel
linked to
individual Intelligent Keys
Infiniti Navigation- with 8-inch WVGA color touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building
graphics
2-way power driver's seat lumbar support
Maple interior accents -
Power tilt and telescopic steering column -
Power up-folding second-row seats -
Premium stitching on meter hood -
Auto-dimming inside mirror -
Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with Plasmacluster™ air purifier -
Coat hanger on driver's seat head-restraint -
Driver's seat
and outside mirror synchronization feature -
Homelink® Universal Transceiver -
Leatherwrapped shift knob
Leatherwrapped 3-spoke steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Nissan Murano P...
 8,649 KM
$37,958 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 4X...
 84,679 KM
$29,918 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 53,011 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory