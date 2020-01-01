Menu
2017 Infiniti QX50

34,315 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2017 Infiniti QX50

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr Navigation, 360 Camera's, Heated seats/steering wheel

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4dr Navigation, 360 Camera's, Heated seats/steering wheel

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

34,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6215517
  • Stock #: F3PK2T
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR8HM405750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PK2T
  • Mileage 34,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about our in house leasing options that we also have available. This is especially helpful for our customers who are new to Canada. We are able to help them get into the vehicle that suits their needs and their budget!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tonneau Cover
STEERING WHEEL
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback map pockets
HomeLink universal transceiver
Fine vision electroluminescent gauges
Infiniti analog clock
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
Rear-seat reading lights
Front and rear carpeted floor mats
Maple Interior Accents
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror
Power tilt and telescopic steering column
Power door locks with automatic locking feature
Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system
Infiniti Controller
Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches
Rear-seat heater ducts under front seats
XM NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information
Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio and navigation
Dual front and rear cupholders
Intelligent Key with Push-Button Ignition
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) system
Premium textured leather-appointed seating
Front armrest with storage compartment
12-volt power outlet
Rear seats with 60/40-split folding
7-inch color display for audio
comfort and convenience
and maintenance systems
Power windows with illuminated switches and front-window one-touch auto-up/down with autoreverse
feature
Front sun visors with extensions and illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual overhead front maplights
outside mirrors and steering wheel
linked to
individual Intelligent Keys
Infiniti Navigation- with 8-inch WVGA color touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building
graphics
and outside mirror synchronization feature -
Power up-folding second-row seats
Manual tilt and telescopic steering column
Premium stitching on meter hood
Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with Plasmacluster air purifier
Coat hanger on driver's seat head-restraint
Driver's sea

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

