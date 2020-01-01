2017 Infiniti QX50

Vehicle Features

Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Tonneau Cover STEERING WHEEL Overhead sunglass storage Front seatback map pockets HomeLink universal transceiver Fine vision electroluminescent gauges Infiniti analog clock Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel 8-WAY Power Driver's Seat Rear-seat reading lights Front and rear carpeted floor mats Maple Interior Accents Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror Power tilt and telescopic steering column Power door locks with automatic locking feature Sequential welcome lighting illuminated entry system Infiniti Controller Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches Rear-seat heater ducts under front seats XM NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio and navigation Dual front and rear cupholders Intelligent Key with Push-Button Ignition Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) system Premium textured leather-appointed seating Front armrest with storage compartment 12-volt power outlet Rear seats with 60/40-split folding 7-inch color display for audio comfort and convenience and maintenance systems Power windows with illuminated switches and front-window one-touch auto-up/down with autoreverse feature Front sun visors with extensions and illuminated vanity mirrors Dual overhead front maplights outside mirrors and steering wheel linked to individual Intelligent Keys Infiniti Navigation- with 8-inch WVGA color touch-screen display Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics and outside mirror synchronization feature - Power up-folding second-row seats Manual tilt and telescopic steering column Premium stitching on meter hood Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with Plasmacluster air purifier Coat hanger on driver's seat head-restraint Driver's sea

