$31,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2017 Infiniti QX60
AWD Deluxe Touring Package | No Accidents
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$31,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10094487
- Stock #: WC23119
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM3HC524836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WC23119
- Mileage 62,715 KM
Vehicle Description
** NO ACCIDENTS | 7 PASSENGER ** 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD Deluxe Touring Package ** NAVIGATION | DUAL SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | AUTO DIMMING | HEATED LEATHER FRONT AND REAR SEATS | FRONT COOLED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | POWER WINDOWS | POWER DOOR LOCKS | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!
Shop with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV, winner of AutoTraders BEST PRICE DEALER Award 4 years straight from 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | and 2023! All pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and Manitoba Certified, Car-Fax history reports available for all inventory and experience a ZERO DEALER FEE transaction with all prices just plus taxes!
This vehicle is eligible for manufacturer extended warranty options, competitive finance programs with all major lenders and can be purchased from any location across Canada. Do you own a vehicle you plan on trading? Contact a West Coast representative to complete a complimentary valuation both in store or remotely!
Find out why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!
DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.