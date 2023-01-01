Menu
2017 Infiniti QX60

62,715 KM

Details Description

$31,488

+ tax & licensing
$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Infiniti QX60

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD Deluxe Touring Package | No Accidents

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD Deluxe Touring Package | No Accidents

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

62,715KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10094487
  Stock #: WC23119
  VIN: 5N1DL0MM3HC524836

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # WC23119
  Mileage 62,715 KM

Vehicle Description

** NO ACCIDENTS | 7 PASSENGER ** 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD Deluxe Touring Package ** NAVIGATION | DUAL SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | AUTO DIMMING | HEATED LEATHER FRONT AND REAR SEATS | FRONT COOLED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | POWER WINDOWS | POWER DOOR LOCKS | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!


Shop with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV, winner of AutoTraders BEST PRICE DEALER Award 4 years straight from 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | and 2023! All pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and Manitoba Certified, Car-Fax history reports available for all inventory and experience a ZERO DEALER FEE transaction with all prices just plus taxes!

This vehicle is eligible for manufacturer extended warranty options, competitive finance programs with all major lenders and can be purchased from any location across Canada. Do you own a vehicle you plan on trading? Contact a West Coast representative to complete a complimentary valuation both in store or remotely!

Find out why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

