2017 Infiniti QX60

39,710 KM

Details Description Features

$34,491

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Deluxe Technology PKG Intelligent Cruise Control, Bose Audio, 360 Camera's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

39,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7078321
  • Stock #: F3YB86
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC527238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3YB86
  • Mileage 39,710 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

