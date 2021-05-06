2017 Infiniti QX60

Sale $34,491 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 7 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments



Listing ID: 7078321

Stock #: F3YB86

VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC527238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Graphite

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3YB86

Mileage 39,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start CVT Transmission Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission

